Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

