Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

