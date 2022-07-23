Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,960 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

