Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 20.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.6 %

AIZ opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.48.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.