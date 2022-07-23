Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 782,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 22.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

