Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

