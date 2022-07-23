Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4 %

CNI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

