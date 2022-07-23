Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$149.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$130.90 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$102.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.92.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,050,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,013,213,304.39. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,050,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,013,213,304.39. Insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

