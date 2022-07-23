Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 692.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

