Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.