Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,071 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.
NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.
