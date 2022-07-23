Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after buying an additional 726,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.