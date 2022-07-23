Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,203 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

