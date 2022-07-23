Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RDVY opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.