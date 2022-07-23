Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 910 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.