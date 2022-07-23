Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

