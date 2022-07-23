Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $546,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $3,329,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

