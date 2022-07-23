Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

