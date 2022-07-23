Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $25.97 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.