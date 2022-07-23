Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $216.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.