Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20,465.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

