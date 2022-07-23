Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.53% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,190,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MVPS opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

