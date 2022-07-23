Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

UVXY stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.