Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

APD opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

