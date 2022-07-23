Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

