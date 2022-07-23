Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

