Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

