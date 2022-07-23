Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 550 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

