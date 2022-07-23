Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,407,000.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

