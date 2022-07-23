Capital One Financial Weighs in on Halliburton’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

HAL opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 95,123 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,524 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

