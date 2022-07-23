CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

