Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

