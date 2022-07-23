Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $84.06. Approximately 5,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,123,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Celsius Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,382,850. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

