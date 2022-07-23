Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Centene by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

