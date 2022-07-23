Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.43.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

