CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,950 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

