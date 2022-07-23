CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

