CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.82. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.