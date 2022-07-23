CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 145 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

