CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 18,047 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 408.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

