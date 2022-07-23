CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 550 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

