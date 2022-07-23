CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $228.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average is $244.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.