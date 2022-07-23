CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 299.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 87,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

