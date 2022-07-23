CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $13,138,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

