CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 338,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

