CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $111.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

