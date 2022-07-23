CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.41 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.