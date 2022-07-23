CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

