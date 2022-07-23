CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

