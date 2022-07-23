CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

